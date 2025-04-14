42 Balloons reveals cast for North American premiere

The new musical is flying across the Atlantic!

New musical 42 Balloons will play a limited season in North America this summer, and some familiar faces are going along for the ride!

Based on the unbelievable true story of Larry Walters, who defied all odds to achieve his lifelong dream of soaring 16,000 feet above Los Angeles in a chair, Jack Godfrey’s piece has an ’80s-inspired pop score.

The WhatsOnStage Award-nominated show had its full premiere at the Lowry in Salford in 2024, where it was called a “soaring success” by our critic. Before that, it enjoyed a series of sold-out concerts in the West End.

Reprising their roles will be Charlie McCullagh and Evelyn Hoskins as Larry Walters and Carol Van Deusen.

They lead an ensemble cast that also includes Daniel Assetta, Kailin Brown, Devin Cortez, Cameron Anika Hill, Josh Hoon Lee, Minju Michelle Lee, Austin Nelson Jr, Morgan Schoenecker, Lucia Spina, and Akron Watson. Understudies include Julia Bain, Lacey Jack, Joshua Messmore, and Luke Nowakowski.

The producing team includes Kevin McCollum (Oh, Mary!, Rent), Andy Barnes and Wendy Barnes (Six), and Sonia Friedman Productions (Merrily We Roll Along).

The musical, with book, music, and lyrics by Godfrey (Babies), is directed and dramaturged by Ellie Coote, with orchestrations, arrangements, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton, choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento, scenic design by Milla Clarke, costume design by Natalie Pryce, video design by Andrzej Goulding, lighting design by Bruno Poet, and sound design by Paul Gatehouse.

42 Balloons will play in the Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater from 24 May to 29 June 2025.