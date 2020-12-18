White Christmas musical to embark on UK tour

The hit stage musical White Christmas will embark on a new UK tour next winter.

Opening on 28 October 2021 at New Victoria Theatre, Woking, the show will then proceed to visit Bristol, Canterbury, Manchester, Plymouth and Edinburgh. Casting to be announced soon.

Based on the classic Irving Berlin film of the same name, the piece is directed by Curve Leicester's artistic director Nikolai Foster (Annie, Breakfast at Tiffany's) and choreographed by award-winning choreographer Stephen Mear (Mary Poppins, Gypsy).

It follows two brothers that head to a winter town to save their performance space.

Set design is by Michael Taylor and costume design is by Diego Pitarch. Musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, lighting design by Mark Henderson and sound design by Tom Marshall. Orchestrations are by Larry Blank with new musical arrangements by Jason Carr.

Tickets go on sale below from 12pm.