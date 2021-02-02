Wicked film finds new director Jon M Chu

Hot on the heels of bringing In the Heights to the big screen, Jon M Chu has signed on to direct the long-discussed film adaptation of Wicked for Universal Pictures. Chu takes the reins from Stephen Daldry, who reportedly bowed out of the project last year after a multiyear attachment.

Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay. The 17-year-old musical is based on Gregory Maguire's bestselling novel of the same name.

Chu directed the film Crazy Rich Asians, as well as In the Heights, which is due to be released this summer in the UK. Chu's other films include Now You See Me 2 and GI Joe: Retaliation.

An official timeline for the Wicked film has not been revealed, nor has a cast.

The news bodes well for those excited for In the Heights, as Chu has clearly impressed with his results.