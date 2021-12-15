Watch Keala Settle sing "This Is Me" at the Royal Variety Show

Have a first look at Keala Settle's Royal Variety Performance ahead of the show's broadcast later this month.

Settle played bearded lady Lettie Lutz in the 2017 film The Greatest Showman, which retold the story of PT Barnum, starring alongside Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya.

Her performance of the Oscar-nominated song "This Is Me" became a hit and helped the film's soundtrack to top charts worldwide.

Keala Settle - Live in Concert is produced by Fourth Wall Live and will play Cadogan Hall on 22 December 2021. The videobelongs to ITV and the RVS.