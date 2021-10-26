Top ten musical theatre club remixes
Okay so we're doing this
Last week Andrew Lloyd Webber hit the decks at The Phantom of the Opera's Broadway reopening to deliver a remix of some Phantom tunes – and the results were slightly startling yet surprisingly listenable. Turns out, there's a big mash-up of musical / club remixes that we've managed to put together in one handy list. Find it below:
Chess
Wicked
Hamilton
Follies
The Sound of Music
Les Misérables
Dear Evan Hansen
Jesus Christ Superstar
Aladdin
The Phantom of the Opera
