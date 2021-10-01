Six the Musical announces first sing-along show at new West End home

The first sing-along performance of Six the Musical at the Vaudeville Theatre has been revealed.

A hit pre-pandemic, the new date marks the first time the production has planned a sing-along show since its return. The evening will feature the new, unannounced queens of Six rather than the current cast.

The sing-along performance will take place on Sunday 23 January at 7pm. If you want to buy tickets for the show this very instant before they sell out (these sing-alongs go like hot-cakes! – then click here).

Having just opened at the Vaudeville Theatre after a limited season at the Lyric Theatre, Six follows the Queens of Henry VIII as they reclaim their place in history.

The two-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, associate direction by Grace Taylor and Franny Anne Rafferty, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

Casting is by Pearson Casting, while the show currently has associate choreography by Melody Sinclair and Freya Sands, musical direction by Arlene McNaught and associate musical supervision by Katy Richardson.