Pretty Woman musical in the West End: watch Danny Mac, Aimie Atkinson and Rachael Wooding interview

As rehearsals are in full swing for Pretty Woman: The Musical, WhatsOnStage chatted to the show's stars Danny Mac, Aimie Atkinson and Rachael Wooding.

Joining Mac, Atkinson and Wooding are Bob Harms as Happy Man/Mr Thompson, Neil McDermott as Philip Stuckey and Mark Holden as James Morse.

Based on the iconic 1990 film of the same name, the musical started its life at Chicago's Oriental Theatre before transferring to Broadway, where it opened at the Nederlander Theatre with Samantha Barks (Les Misérables) and Andy Karl (Groundhog Day).

The full cast will also include Jemma Alexander, Andy Barke, Kimberly Blake, Katie Bradley, Oliver Brenin, Alex Charles, Olly Christopher, Ben Darcy, Daniel De Bourg, Hannah Ducharme, Nicholas Duncan, Paige Fenlon, Damon Gould, Alex Hammond, Antony Hewitt, Matt Jones, Serina Mathew, Katie Monks, Lily Wang, Joanna Woodward, and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.

Pretty Woman: The Musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J F Lawton. The show will be directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

The show has scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Performances begin on 13 February.