Pretty Woman musical to open in London in 2020

A London run of the Pretty Woman musical has been confirmed by the show's social channels.

The musical, based on the iconic film of the same name, will open in the UK capital in the winter of 2020, with venue, cast and dates to be confirmed. Bryan Adams, who has composed music for the show, previously teased a transfer for the piece but nothing had been officially confirmed until today.

Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde) directed and choreographed the world premiere production which started its life at Chicago's Oriental Theatre before transferring to Broadway, where it opened and continues to run at the Nederlander Theatre starring Samantha Barks as Vivian Ward, alongside Andy Karl (Groundhog Day) as Edward Lewis.

Pretty Woman has an original score by Adams and Jim Vallance, with a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter JF Lawton.