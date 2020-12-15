Photos: First look at Donmar Warehouse's Looking A Lot Like Christmas concert

First look images have been unveiled for the Donmar Warehouse's streamed festive concert.

Sharon Rose

© Marc Brenner

The hour-long concert will include musical numbers, sketches and poetry, all directed by Simon Evans (Staged) with musical direction by Nigel Lilley (Piaf) and design by Grace Smart (One Night in Miami).

Susan Wokoma

© Marc Brenner

Appearing in the concert will be the likes of Imelda Staunton (Gypsy), Jim Carter (Guys and Dolls), Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), Giles Terera (Hamilton), Susan Wokoma (Teenage Dick), Rosalie Craig (Company) and Sharon Rose (Hamilton). The concert will be captioned, and an audio introduction will be available in partnership with Vocaleyes.

Giles Terera

© Marc Brenner

Rosalie Craig

© Marc Brenner

It will premiere online for free (though donations are heavily advised) on the Donmar's YouTube channel on Wednesday 16 December. 15 per cent of donations will be given to Connection at St Martin's, which has helped support thousands of homeless people during the pandemic.

Minnie Driver

© Marc Brenner

Jordan Douglas

© Marc Brenner

Marc Antolin

© Marc Brenner

Paul Chahidi

© Marc Brenner