Nationwide #SaveOurTheatres campaign launched to help UK venues, backed by Jude Law

The Theatres Trust has launched a fundraising initiative to help guarantee the safety of venues across the UK.

As part of a major #SaveOurTheatres drive and alongside Crowdfunder, the push sees 40 theatres fundraising pages go live today, with more to follow imminently.

The scheme is backed by high-profile individuals including Jude Law, who said today: "Growing up I was fortunate to be taken to theatres regularly and this was where my love of acting first began. To this day nothing beats the magic of live performance and the connection between audience and performer. We are lucky to have so many amazing theatres, from historic playhouses like Theatre Royal Margate to groundbreaking community spaces like Greenwich to intimate pub theatres like Hampstead's Pentameters.

"But coronavirus has simply devastated our theatre sector. Communities across the UK are in real danger of losing their theatres forever and we risk losing a precious part of national culture and heritage. Theatres are a vital community hub that bring joy to millions of people each year and we must try and save these theatres for generations to come.

"As a Theatres Trust Ambassador, I'm delighted to support the Save Our Theatres campaign, which is raising valuable funds to support theatres throughout the country. Please do give whatever you can to support this campaign."

Venues included in the scheme include Theatre Royal Winchester, Bolton Octagon, Phoenix Arts Club, Pentameters Theatre, The Space, Joseph Rowntree Theatre, King George's Hall, Mercury Theatre, Festival and King's Theatres in Edinburgh and the Almeida.

You can check out the campaign page here.