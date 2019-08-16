Matthew Macfadyen, Sian Clifford and Michael Sheen to star in James Graham's Quiz TV series

ITV has announced casting and plans for a TV version of James Graham's Quiz.

Graham's play, which follows the famous "Cheating Major" Charles Ingram who bluffed his way to victory on the hit TV show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, initially ran at Chichester Festival Theatre in November 2017 before transferring to the West End in 2018.

The three-part TV adaptation, co-commissioned with AMC in the US, will star Matthew Macfadyen as Ingram, Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant, Sian Clifford as Diana Ingram, Mark Bonnar as Celador Television Chairman Paul Smith, Helen McCrory as Sonia Woodley QC, Michael Jibson as Tecwen Whittock and Aisling Bea as ITV Entertainment Commissioner Claudia Rosencrantz.

The TV show is currently filming in London, with a release date to be announced.

The drama will be directed by Stephen Frears, who oversaw the recent A Very English Scandal.