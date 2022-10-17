La Cage Aux Folles and Once On This Island musical revivals announced for Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Two musical revivals have been announced in the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 2023 season.

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's much-loved musical Once On This Island will open the season with dates from 10 May to 10 June, directed by Ola Ince.

This is followed by Carl Grose's Robin Hood: The Legend. Re-written (17 June to 22 July), directed by Melly Still.

Finally artistic director Timothy Sheader will revive the seminal musical La Cage aux Folles (29 July to 16 September), with a book by Harvey Fierstein, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, based on the play by Jean Poiret.

There will also be shows for young people in the season – Ben Okri's Every Leaf A Hallelujah (22 May to 10 June), and, adapted by Chinonyerem Odimba, The Tempest re-imagined for everyone aged six and over. The season will also include Nicoll Entertainment's Dinosaur World Live (11 August to 3 September), written and directed by Derek Bond.

Sheader said: "Our 2022 season was big and bold; we were thrilled with how all three shows brought very different audiences to the Park. The 2023 season increases our commitment to commissioning and producing new work alongside our reimagined revivals and we are delighted to welcome Carl Grose and Chinonyerem Odimba to our stages.

"After the completion of a major capital project this winter the auditorium will be increased by a further 53 seats, all of which will be sold in the lower price bands. I am particularly excited that we can offer productions for children and families throughout the entirety of the season, engaging younger audiences with the magic of live performance. We look forward to you joining us next summer."

Full creative teams and casting for all productions are to be announced.