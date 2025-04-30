whatsonstage white
Theatre News

A Manchester Anthem to return this summer

The show has set dates for London and Manchester

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London | Manchester |

30 April 2025

A Manchester Anthem artwork
A Manchester Anthem artwork

London and Manchester runs have been announced for Nick Dawkins’ A Manchester Anthem.

In London, the show will have a longer stay at Riverside Studios (Studio 3) from 19 August to 13 September, following an initial season at Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester from 29 July.

These new dates follow earlier performances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2023 and VAULT Festival in 2023. The show, written by Nick Dawkins and performed solo by Tom Claxton, is directed by Izzy Edwards with original direction by Charlie Norburn. Designer Anna Niamh Gorman joins the creative team.

A Manchester Anthem has received recognition, including the Pleasance Pick of VAULT Festival Award and a nomination for Off Fest.

It centres on Tommy, a young man from Manchester preparing for a new chapter at Oxford and spending one final night out in his home city.

Dawkins describes the play as an exploration of leaving one’s hometown, adding: “It’s a look at growing up and the family, friends and favourite songs we use to define ourselves. It’s funny, it’s heartfelt, and, I think, really has something in it for everyone. I can’t wait for audiences to join Tommy on this unforgettable night out.”

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Christine Allado

Jo – The Little Women Musical releases first single performed by Christine Allado

The musical is based on the seminal novel