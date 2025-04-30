A Manchester Anthem to return this summer

The show has set dates for London and Manchester

London and Manchester runs have been announced for Nick Dawkins’ A Manchester Anthem.

In London, the show will have a longer stay at Riverside Studios (Studio 3) from 19 August to 13 September, following an initial season at Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester from 29 July.

These new dates follow earlier performances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2023 and VAULT Festival in 2023. The show, written by Nick Dawkins and performed solo by Tom Claxton, is directed by Izzy Edwards with original direction by Charlie Norburn. Designer Anna Niamh Gorman joins the creative team.

A Manchester Anthem has received recognition, including the Pleasance Pick of VAULT Festival Award and a nomination for Off Fest.

It centres on Tommy, a young man from Manchester preparing for a new chapter at Oxford and spending one final night out in his home city.

Dawkins describes the play as an exploration of leaving one’s hometown, adding: “It’s a look at growing up and the family, friends and favourite songs we use to define ourselves. It’s funny, it’s heartfelt, and, I think, really has something in it for everyone. I can’t wait for audiences to join Tommy on this unforgettable night out.”