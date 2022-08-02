First look footage released for 101 Dalmatians at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Footage has been released for Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's current world premiere production of 101 Dalmatians.

The new musical is based on the beloved book by Dodie Smith about five-score spaniels being coveted by a fashion fanatic. It features an original score by Douglas Hodge and a book by Johnny McKnight, with a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris.

Kate Fleetwood takes on the villainous role of Cruella de Vil, with Dalmatians Pongo and Perdi puppeteered by Danny Collins (Pongo Voice), Emma Lucia (Perdi Voice), Yana Penrose (Perdi Head) and Ben Thompson (Pongo Head).

Completing the cast (in alphabetical order) are: Jamil Abbasi (Ensemble), Stuart Angell (Captain Head), George Bukhari (Jasper), Sonya Cullingford (Ensemble), Jade Davies (Swing), Karen Fishwick (Danielle), Joseph Fletcher (Ensemble), Taofique Folarin (Swing), Courtney George (Ensemble), Tash Holway (Swing and Dance Captain), CJ Johnson (Ensemble), Kody Mortimer (Ensemble), Simon Oskarsson (Swing), Tom Peters (Captain Voice), Eric Stroud (Dominic), Jonny Weldon (Casper), and Grace Wylde (Madam Doué).

The creative team includes Shanaé Chisholm (casting assistant), Josie Daxter (associate director), Jill Green CDG (casting director), Tash Holway (associate choreographer), Barbara Houseman (voice and text and season associate director), Howard Hudson (lighting designer), Maia Kirkman-Richards (assistant puppet director), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound designer), Katrina Lindsay (costume designer), Ingrid Mackinnon (season associate: intimacy support), Tarek Merchant (musical director), Verity Naughton and Nick Hockaday for Verity Naughton Casting (children's casting directors), Toby Olié (puppetry designer and director), Colin Richmond (set designer), Liam Steel (choreographer), Timothy Sheader (director) and Sarah Travis (musical supervisor and orchestrator).

Tickets are on sale below with the show playing now.