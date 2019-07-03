Arcola Theatre 2019 autumn season to feature RSC, Maxine Peake, Zinnie Harris and Winsome Pinnock

The Arcola Theatre has announced its programme for the remainder of 2019.

The RSC and the Arcola will collaborate for the first time to present Can Dündar's #WeAreArrested, adapted by Pippa Hill and Sophie Ivatts. Exploring the idea of reporting the truth in the world if fake news, the piece initially ran in Stratford in the spring of 2018. Directed by Ivatts, designed by Charlie Cridlan, lit by Claire Gerrans with sound by Oliver Soames, movement by Ingrid Mackinnon and magic by John Bulleid, the piece runs from 13 November to 7 December.

The season will open with the UK premiere of Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith's Until The Flood, which uses interviews to look at race in America today. Running from 4 to 28 September, the show will be directed by Neel Keller and performed by Orlandersmith, with design by Takeshi Kata, costume by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Mary Louise Geiger, sound by Nicholas Hussong and coordination by Geoff Hense.

Maxine Peake's Beryl will be mounted at the theatre from 16 October to 16 November, and is the story of pro cyclist Beryl Burton. Directed by Marieke Audsley, the show has design by Ed Ullyart, costume by Sylvia Eales and lighting by Simon Bedwell.

Zinnie Harris' Meet Me At Dawn will have its London premiere from 9 October to 9 November. Directed by Murat Daltaban the piece, which is a contemporary retelling of the tale of Orpheus and Eurydice set on a boat trip, has lighting by Cem Yılmazer and sound by Oğuz Kaplangı.

Pulitzer Prize finalist Lisa D'Amour's Anna Bella Eema will have its UK premiere in the venue's Studio 2, directed by Jessica Lazar. Based on the fable about a girl made out of mud, the piece runs from 11 September to 12 October and has musical direction and sound design by Tom Foskett-Barnes, original score by Chris Sidorfsky, set and costume by Anna Lewis, lighting by David Doyle and movement by Jennifer Fletcher.

Fay Lomas will direct the world premiere of Knut Hamsun's Hunger, adapted for the stage by Amanda Lomas. The Norwegian author's novel, about a writer who yearns for connection (and food) runs from 20 November to 21 December, with design by Anna Kezia Williams, lighting by Rajiv Pattani, composition by Lex Kosanke and movement by Natasha Harrison.

The previously announced revival of Winsome Pinnock's One Under, presented by Graeae and Theatre Royal Plymouth, will run from 10 December to 21 December.