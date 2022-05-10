Carousel revival at Kilworth House – first look at rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for Nick Winston's production of Carousel at Kilworth House Open Air Theatre.

Relocating the action to post-WW2 Maine (the piece is conventionally set in the 1870s), Winston's production runs at the Leicestershire venue from 24 May to 3 July.

Appearing in the show will be Emma Kingston (Julie Jordan), Matt Blaker (Billy Bigelow), Julie Yamannee (Carrie Pipperidge), Tom Sterling (Enoch Snow), Madalena Alberto (Nettie Fowler), George Maddison (Jigger Craigin) and Lara Denning (Mrs Mullin).

Also in featured roles are Genevieve Heron (Louise Bigelow), Kevin Brewis (Mr Bascombe), Charles Butcher (Young Enoch), Alastair Postlewaite (Carnival Boy) and Alan Vicary (Dr Seldon).

Appearing in the ensemble are Stuart Rouse, Gareth Moran, Diante Lodge, Luke Jarvis, Rhodri Watkins, Joseph Craig, Libby Watts, Rebecca Jayne French, Alice Readie, Aoife Kenny, Chloe Saunders and Jemima Lody.

Winston directs and choreographs the show, which is produced by Celia Mackay with set and costume design by Philip Witcomb (Mame), lighting design by Jason Taylor (Journey's End), sound design by Chris Whybrow (West Side Story) and casting by Anne Vosser (Strictly Ballroom).

There will also be new orchestrations by George Dyer and musical direction by Francis Goodhand. Alastair Postlewaite will be the associate choreographer and Pete Kramer the production manager.





Emma Kingston and Julie Yamannee

(© John Robert Fox)

Diante Lodge and Stuart Rouse

(© John Robert Fox)

Madalena Alberto, Chloue Saunders, Julie Yamannee and Nick Winston

(© John Robert Fox)

Emma Kingston and Matt Blaker

(© John Robert Fox)

The company

(© John Robert Fox)

The company

(© John Robert Fox)