J M Barrie's Quality Street tour reveals complete cast

Northern Broadsides and New Vic Theatre have announced casting for the forthcoming co-production of J M Barrie's (Peter Pan) romantic comedy Quality Street.

The show's original run was cut short due to the pandemic and will now be revived for a UK tour this spring.

Reprising their respective roles will be Alicia McKenzie (Small Island) as Mary Willoughby/Lotte and Louisa-May Parker (Coronation Street) as Susan Throssel, alongside new additions Paula Lane (Coronation Street) leading the cast as Phoebe Throssel, Jelani D'Aguilar (My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored) as Fanny Willoughby/Isabella/Sandra, Alice Imelda (Stick Man) as Charlotte Parratt/Jo, Aron Julius (As You Like It) as Captain Valentine Brown, Alex Moran (War Horse) as Ensign Blades/Arthur/Brenda, Jamie Smelt (Ackley Bridge) as Recruiting Sergeant/Georgy/Lieutenant Spicer and Gilly Tompkins (Gangsta Granny) as Patty/Barbara.

Director Laurie Sansom, who also serves as artistic director/CEO of Northern Broadsides commented: "It was heart-breaking to have to abandon this production in 2020 when it was being enjoyed by so many. We are thrilled to be working with our wonderful partners at New Vic Theatre to bring it back to stages up and down the country with a fantastically playful company. They capture the wit and wisdom of J M Barrie's delightfully comic creation, as well as the Halifax women who helped us make the original show. We can't wait to get it back on the road."

Theresa Heskins, artistic director of New Vic Theatre, added: "It is a real treat to be working with Northern Broadsides on Quality Street. We were eagerly anticipating the show in 2020 when it was cut short due to Covid, so we couldn't be happier that we're now collaborating in our workshops and rehearsal rooms once again on this delightful romantic comedy. We can't wait to finally be able to share it with our audiences after almost three years of waiting."

Billed as a "Regency farce", the play follows Phoebe Throssel, who runs a school for unruly children on Quality Street and goes on to create a sparkling and younger alter-ego named Miss Livvy to rekindle a romance with old flame Captain Valentine.

The creative team also includes choreographer Ben Wright, designer Jessica Worrall, lighting designer Joe Price, sound designer Nick Sagar, puppet maker Beka Haigh and casting director Sarah Hughes.

Quality Street is set to open at the New Vic Theatre in Newcastle-under-Lyme (3 to 25 March), before heading to Devonshire Park Theatre, Royal and Derngate, Richmond Theatre, Octagon Theatre Bolton, Leeds Playhouse, York Playhouse, Crucible Theatre, Hull Truck Theatre, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Theatre by the Lake, Blackpool Grand Theatre and The Victoria Theatre, Halifax.