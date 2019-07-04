Tara Fitzgerald joins Robert Lindsay in Prism UK tour

Further casting has been revealed for the UK tour of Prism, which opens in Birmingham on 3 October.

Joining the previously announced Robert Lindsay in the tour of Terry Johnson's play which is about the life of veteran cinematographer Jack Cardiff, will be Tara Fitzgerald (Shipwreck), Victoria Blunt (Macbeth) and Oliver Hembrough (The Hired Man).

The piece opens in Birmingham at the Repertory Theatre on 3 October, running until 12 October before visiting Richmond Theatre, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Edinburgh Kings, Chichester Festival Theatre, Guildford Yvonne Arnaud, Cambridge Arts Theatre and Malvern Festival Theatre.

Prism is designed by Tim Shortall, with lighting design by Ben Ormerod, video design by Ian William Galloway, sound design by John Leonard and music by Colin Towns.

In her review of the piece's initial run at London's Hampstead Theatre, Sarah Crompton said that Lindsay had an "effortless dramatic timing and remarkable ability to convey fleeting and complicated emotion."