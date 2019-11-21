Crongton Knights stage adaptation cast announced

Casting has been announced for the touring stage adaptation of Alex Wheatle's award-winning novel Crongton Knights.

Penned by Emteaz Hussain, the show will feature Olisa Odele (Chewing Gum) as McKay, Kate Donnachie (Frankenstein: How To Make A Monster) as Bushkid, Simi Egbejumi-David (Sh*t-Faced Shakespeare) as Festus, Aimee Powell (Freeman) as Venetia, Khai Shaw (Little Baby Jesus) as Jonah, Marcel White (Freeman) as Nesta and Nigar Yeva (Give Me) as Saira.

The production is co-directed by Corey Campbell and Pilot Theatre's artistic director Esther Richardson (Noughts and Crosses). It will be designed by Simon Kenny (Assassins), lighting by Richard G Jones (The Railway Children) and feature composition and music by Conrad Murray (Frankenstein: How To Make A Monster).

Crongton Knights is the second of four co-productions between Pilot Theatre, Derby Theatre, Belgrade Theatre Coventry and York Theatre Royal, all aiming to develop shows for younger audiences. The piece follows a group of friends on a mission to help their friend on the Crongton estate.

The show will open at Belgrade Theatre Coventry from 8 to 22 February and will then tour to York Theatre Royal (25 to 29 February), Theatre Royal, Brighton (4 to 7 March), The Lowry Salford (10 to 14 March), Derby Theatre (17 to 21 March), Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield (31 March to 4 April) and Theatre Peckham (22 Apr to 9 May).