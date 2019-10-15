Theatr Clwyd 2020 season to feature new work by Seiriol Davies and Alan Harris

Theatre Clywd announces two world premieres from Seiriol Davies and Alan Harris as part of its 2020 programming.

Written and composed by Davies (How to Win Against History), new musical Milky Peaks opens the season and plays from 20 March to 11 April with a press night on 30 March. The show tells of the fictional small town in Snowdonia as it receives a nomination for the politically right-leaning 'Britain's Best Town' award. Devised by Davies, Matthew Blake and Dylan Townley, the show is directed by Alex Swift (All of Me, How to Win Against History, Heads Up and Instructions For Border Crossing) and has additional composition from Townley. It tours across Wales after its Theatr Clwyd run.

A new comedy from Harris (Sugar Baby), For The Grace Of You Go I plays from 27 April to 9 May with a press night on 30 April. Directed by the outgoing director of Paines Plough, James Grieve (The Assassination of Katie Hopkins), it tells the story of Jimmy and his decision to put a hit out on himself after watching the film I Hired A Contract Killer.

Artistic director of Theatr Clwyd Tamara Harvey said of the upcoming work: "We're properly proud of the extraordinary talent here in Wales, and delighted to share their unique voices with audiences across the nation."

Highlights of the visiting season include the stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini's The Kite Runner, Kate Wasserberg's production of Richard Cameron's The Glee Club, The Croft with Gwen Taylor, Alan Bennett's The Habit of Art with Matthew Kelly, dance from Rambert and National Dance Company Wales and the hit new musical Six.