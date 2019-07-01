Joanne Clifton and Evelyn Hoskins star in Sheffield Lyceum pantomime Cinderella

Casting for Sheffield Lyceum's pantomime has been announced.

Strictly Come Dancing and Rocky Horror Show star Joanne Clifton will take on the role of the Fairy in Cinderella, which opens at the theatre from 6 December.

Evelyn Hoskins will join her as Cinderella alongside Oliver Watton as Prince Charming, Phil Gallagher as Buttons and Damian Williams and Matt Daines as the Ugly Sisters.

The show is written this year by Paul Hendy and runs until 5 January.