Cast announced for Accidental Death of an Anarchist revival

The full cast has been revealed for the new staging of Dario Fo and Franca Rame's farcical play Accidental Death of an Anarchist, freshly adapted by Tom Basden (Plebs).

The piece, exploring issues around oppressive policing and corruption, is directed by Daniel Raggett. Also in the creative team are designer Anna Reid, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, sound designer Annie May Fletcher and casting director Lotte Hines, while the production has musical arrangements by Nick Barstow.

Leading the show will be Daniel Rigby (Frost/Nixon) as the titular Maniac, with the cast also set to include Shane David-Joseph (Jerusalem) as Joseph, Tony Gardner (Last Tango in Halifax) as The Superintendent, Jordan Metcalfe (Jack Absolute Flies Again) as Daisy, Ruby Thomas (Pride and Prejudice) as Fi Phelan and Howard Ward (Pride and Prejudice) as Burton.

Raggett said: "I'm really excited to be working with a brilliant cast and creative team to bring Tom Basden's timely adaptation of Dario Fo and Franca Rame's Accidental Death of an Anarchist to Sheffield.

"At the heart of this hilarious farce is an excoriating investigation of abuses of power by those in authority and the seemingly never-ending cycle of outrage and inquiry in which we're trapped. The form is no accident as there is something inherently farcical about the world of alternative facts, scandals and ineptitude in which we live."

The show is the first in the renamed Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, formerly the Studio Theatre. It opens in previews on 23 September with dates through to 15 October.