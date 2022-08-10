Sheffield Theatres renames its studio in honour of Tanya Moiseiwitsch

The Sheffield Theatres venue previously known as the Studio theatre has now been renamed the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse.

Artistic director Robert Hastie commented: "Since last November we've been celebrating 50 years of the Crucible and Studio theatres. The Studio theatre has created some of the most memorable moments in our history, and played a part in the careers of so many beloved artists. What better time to shine a spotlight on both this wonderful space and a theatre designer to whom British theatre owes a huge debt of gratitude.

"Tanya Moiseiwitsch was a pioneer. Innovative, imaginative and a ground-breaker in her profession. Tanya created radical theatre shapes now enshrined and cherished in theatre buildings all over the world. Without her vision, neither the Crucible nor the newly named Playhouse would exist in the forms they do. Hers is an incredible legacy.

"As we look ahead to the next 50 years, this new name also honours our theatrical past. The original Sheffield Playhouse, a 540-seat converted Temperance Hall, closed its doors in 1971 when the company moved to Sheffield's new theatre. The forerunner to the Crucible's success, it too had a reputation for bold, adventurous, and revolutionary productions, under the leadership of inaugural Crucible artistic director Colin George.

"Renaming the Studio as the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse is our way of celebrating and cementing the impact of Tanya and those that set us on our journey, as we look ahead to a new chapter in our history, welcoming audiences to this glorious space with renewed vigour."

The space, which has a flexible capacity of up to 400 seats, has housed performances by a slew of stars during its 50-year history, from Victoria Wood and Alan Rickman to Richard Wilson and Tracey Bennett.

The first production to be staged in the newly named Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse will be Dario Fo's Accidental Death of an Anarchist, adapted by BAFTA nominee Tom Basden and directed by Daniel Raggett. Running from 23 September to 15 October, the piece will star Daniel Rigby as The Maniac.