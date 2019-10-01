LMTO's A Night At The Musicals UK tour to star Emma Hatton and Emma Kingston

Emma Hatton, Barry Keenan, Emma Kingston and Luke McCall will lead the cast of the London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO) on their UK tour of A Night At The Musicals.

The show will open at the Royal and Derngate Northampton on 22 October and will star the 32-piece orchestra, conducted by Freddie Tapner. The performance features songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Phantom of the Opera. Director Shaun Kerrison will stage the evening, with sound design by Avgoustos Psillas and lighting design by Mike Robertson.

LMTO's A Night At The Musicals follows previous performances from the orchestra of Ben Forster: Me, Myself and Musicals at the Haymarket and A Christmas Carol featuring Griff Rhys Jones at the Lyceum.

Stars who have previously performed with the LMTO include Carrie Hope Fletcher, Samantha Barks, Natasha J Barnes, David Bedella, Maxwell Caulfield, Sharon D. Clarke, Arthur Darvill, James Dreyfus, Giovanna Fletcher, Alex Gaumond, Ruthie Henshall, Rob Houchen, Lucie Jones, Debbie Kurup, Robert Lindsay, Cedric Neal, Wendi Peters, Lauren Samuels, David Thaxton, Marisha Wallace, Russell Watson and Michael Xavier.

Further tour dates will be announced in due course.