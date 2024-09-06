Young adult Phantom of the Opera TV series reportedly in the works at Disney Plus

The original novel may get a new adaptation

The mask from the Broadway production of the musical version of The Phantom of the Opera

(© Monique Wingard / (CC BY 2.0))

Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel The Phantom Of The Opera, which was previously adapted into the blockbuster musical of the same name, is expected to get the small screen treatment.

A new report from Deadline has said that Kenny Ortega, who tackled the High School Musical and Descendants series, will oversee the new series, titled Phantom, with the hopes that a franchise similar to Descendants will emerge.

Circling a Disney Plus run, it is being written by Giovanni M Porta (At Midnight) from a story by Porta and Eric Bromberg. Things are reported still very early doors, but hopes are high.

Leroux’s tale, set in the 1880s, follows a reclusive figure who is obsessed with a young soprano that he wants to take under his wing.

The musical, which was turned into a film in 2004, is currently playing in the West End. It closed on Broadway last spring.