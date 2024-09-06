Young adult Phantom of the Opera TV series reportedly in the works at Disney Plus

London
The original novel may get a new adaptation
Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel The Phantom Of The Opera, which was previously adapted into the blockbuster musical of the same name, is expected to get the small screen treatment.
A new report from Deadline has said that Kenny Ortega, who tackled the High School Musical and Descendants series, will oversee the new series, titled Phantom, with the hopes that a franchise similar to Descendants will emerge.
Circling a Disney Plus run, it is being written by Giovanni M Porta (At Midnight) from a story by Porta and Eric Bromberg. Things are reported still very early doors, but hopes are high.
Leroux’s tale, set in the 1880s, follows a reclusive figure who is obsessed with a young soprano that he wants to take under his wing.
The musical, which was turned into a film in 2004, is currently playing in the West End. It closed on Broadway last spring.