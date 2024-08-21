You Me Bum Bum Train to return to London this autumn

You Me Bum Bum Train, the boundary-pushing show founded by Kate Bond and Morgan Lloyd, will return to London this November.

After a long absence – the last production ended back in 2016 – the critically acclaimed participatory experience will be back, opening in Covent Garden.

Described as a “dream-like carousel of scenes, fantasies, and, in some cases, life-altering experiences”, the shows rely on near-total secrecy in order to have the greatest impact on its audience members, also known as ‘passengers’. In fact, these passengers are all required to sign NDAs beforehand so that they do not share what they have experienced.

The shows have been staged since 2004 and have entertained hundreds of thousands of patrons. The last production in 2015 saw tickets become more in demand than Glastonbury, with over 120,000 people applying in the first minute of release.

For 2024, tickets will be made available via a public ballot (with details on the www.bumbumtrain.co.uk website) which opens at 10am on 3 September and runs for two weeks until 9pm on 17 September. In addition, there will be a concessionary ballot ticket price for those on job seeker’s allowance.