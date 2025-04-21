whatsonstage white
York Theatre Royal asks audiences not to applaud Gary Oldman’s entrance

Alex Wood

York

21 April 2025

Gary O 63fb23
 Gary Oldman, © Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

York Theatre Royal has asked audience members not to applaud the entrance of star Gary Oldman as he returns to the stage.

Oldman, known for his turns in The Darkest Hour and Slow Horses, has recently started performances in a new revival of Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape at the venue. The production, running until 17 May 2025, marks a homecoming for Oldman, who began his professional acting career at the theatre in 1979.

In a notice displayed around the foyer, the venue has encouraged visitors to “refrain from applauding” at the start of the solo show in order to “enhance the audience experience.”

The arrival of big stars on stage can often warrant applause from punters, especially for those with major followings like Oscar winner Oldman. A tradition more commonly associated with Broadway than UK stages, entrance applause can often see shows stop for a notable pause when performers make their appearances. British audiences tend to be more reserved than their effusive American counterparts, but the York theatre would rather not take the risk: this pause, according to York Theatre Royal, would undermine the “audience experience.”

Beckett’s piece is recognised as one of his finest works. It follows Krapp, an elderly man who listens to recordings of his younger self, reflecting on the passage of time and the aspirations of his past.

The message reads in full: “In order to enhance the audience experience, we kindly ask that you refrain from applauding when Gary enters. Please hold all applause until the end of the performance. Thank you in advance for your co-operation.”

