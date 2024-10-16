Gary Oldman to return to the stage in York next year

York Theatre Royal has announced that Gary Oldman will return to the stage in Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape.

The production, running from 14 April to 17 May 2025, marks a homecoming for Oldman, who began his professional acting career at the theatre.

Krapp’s Last Tape follows Krapp, an elderly man who listens to recordings of his younger self, reflecting on the passage of time and the aspirations of his past. First performed in 1958, the play remains one of Beckett’s most significant works, along with Endgame and Waiting for Godot.

The venue’s CEO Paul Crewes said: “When Gary visited us at the beginning of the year, it was fascinating hearing him recount stories of his time as a young man, in his first professional role on the York Theatre Royal stage.” This visit led to discussions about Oldman’s return in Beckett’s one-act play.

Oldman began his professional journey on the York Theatre Royal stage in 1979. His recent work includes the lead role in Apple TV+’s Slow Horses. His film career spans over three decades, including iconic roles in Darkest Hour as Winston Churchill and the Batman series as Commissioner Jim Gordon. He has worked with directors such as Christopher Nolan, Francis Ford Coppola, and Steven Soderbergh.

In addition to his acting, Oldman is also an accomplished director and screenwriter. His directorial debut, Nil By Mouth, was nominated for several awards and won the British Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Krapp’s Last Tape will run as part of York Theatre Royal’s spring season, with tickets starting from £25. Priority booking for members opens on 6 November. Public booking begins on 16 November at 1pm.