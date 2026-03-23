World’s Greatest Lover musical postpones London run

The show was due to run at The Other Palace

New musical World’s Greatest Lover has postponed its London premiere at The Other Palace.

The show was due to run from 12 April to 7 June 2026, following runs in New York and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2025.

The story brings together iconic figures including Romeo, Casanova, Cyrano de Bergerac and the Marquis de Sade as they explore themes of love, desire and identity.

Matt Terry was due to play Cyrano de Bergerac, with Dalton Harris as Val, Jaymi Hensley as Sade, Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Romeo, Leonardo Vieira as Caz and Alex Hayden as an off-stage swing.

The production was to be presented by Broadway International Group, Marc Routh, Simone Genatt, HY Culture Company, China Arts and Entertainment Group, the Manuel and Willette Klausner Trust, Douglas L Meyer and Broadway Asia.

See the producers’ statement in full:

We have made the difficult decision to postpone the upcoming run at of World’s Greatest Lover at The Other Palace. We are proud of the work that has been developed and are exploring future opportunities for the show.

Ticket holders are advised to contact their point of purchase for a full refund.