Witness for the Prosecution announces twelfth London cast

The show continues at London’s County Hall

Alex Wood

| London |

3 September 2024

London County Hall, © Ollie Rosser / Feast Creative
Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall has extended its run until 28 September 2025, while also revealing fresh casting.

Lucy Bailey’s production of Agatha Christie’s classic courtroom thriller received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.

The new cast, from 24 September 2024, includes Ben Galvin (In The Forest of Starlight and Shrapnel) as Leonard Vole opposite Isabel Della-Porta (Boeing Boeing) as Romaine Vole.

Dugald Bruce-Lockhart (Private Lives) returns to play Wilfrid Robarts QC, while Kriss Dosanjh (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) will play Mr Mayhew, Michael Cochrane (Twelfth Night) returns as Mr Justice Wainwright and Robert Hands (Come From Away) plays Mr Myers QC.

The company is completed by Karlu Akumas, William Baylis, Nicky Goldie, Harry Gostelow, Oxa Hazel, Thomas Judd, James Lavender, Avril Maponga, Alfie Noble, Shivam Pallana, Georgia Rona and Steve Watts.  

Bailey’s production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow.

Tickets are on sale below.

