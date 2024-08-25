Winners announced for The List’s Festival Awards 2024

The winners were revealed on Friday

The winners for The List‘s Festival Awards 2024 have been announced.

The awards celebrate the diversity and quality of performances and exhibitions that define the Edinburgh Festivals, with a number of categories dedicated to performances at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The final ceremony took place on Friday 23 August 2024 at Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh. Heavily-commended Weather Girl from Brian Watkins picked up a further award, with additional wins for Natalie Palamides and Lewis Major.

Theatre categories:

Sit-Up Award for Best Production with a Social Impact

FAMEHUNGRY at Summerhall

International Fringe Encore Series Edinburgh Prize

Weather Girl at Summerhall

Best Show from Adelaide

Lewis Major: Triptych at Assembly @Dance Base

Best Show