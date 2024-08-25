Theatre News

Winners announced for The List's Festival Awards 2024

The winners were revealed on Friday

Edinburgh

25 August 2024

Natalie Palamides in a scene from Weer at the Traverse Theatre
Natalie Palamides in Weer, © Traverse Theatre

The winners for The List‘s Festival Awards 2024 have been announced.

The awards celebrate the diversity and quality of performances and exhibitions that define the Edinburgh Festivals, with a number of categories dedicated to performances at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The final ceremony took place on Friday 23 August 2024 at Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh. Heavily-commended Weather Girl from Brian Watkins picked up a further award, with additional wins for Natalie Palamides and Lewis Major.

Theatre categories:

Sit-Up Award for Best Production with a Social Impact

  • FAMEHUNGRY at Summerhall

International Fringe Encore Series Edinburgh Prize

  • Weather Girl at Summerhall

Best Show from Adelaide

  • Lewis Major: Triptych at Assembly @Dance Base

Best Show

  • Natalie Palamides: WEER at Traverse Theatre

 

