whatsonstage white
Sponsored Content

Win Starlight Express tickets and a brand new album

Hot on the wheeled heels of its seven WhatsOnStage Awards wins

Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff

| London |

18 February 2025

Artwork for Starlight Express, supplied by the production
Artwork for Starlight Express, supplied by the production

It’s time for another Two-Ticket Tuesday – and this time with an album special!

Our ongoing competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag all manner of prizes from some of your favourite shows and vnues.

On special Tuesdays or Thursdays, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two tickets AND an album featuring the cast of the brand new, seven-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning revival of Starlight Expresswhich continues its wildly successful run at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in north London.

You can enter the Two-Ticket Tuesday here

Competition Terms and Conditions

  • Prize: Two tickets and a brand new cast album for Starlight Express. 
  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.
  • The competition will run from 18 to 20 February 2025.
  • No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.
  • Seat location and date availability is subject to the Promoter’s discretion.
  • The winner will be randomly chosen and contacted on 21 February 2025. 
  • The prize cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.
  • Tickets are non-transferable and must not be resold or transferred to any person or entity for commercial gain or otherwise. If any tickets are resold or transferred (or are attempted to be resold or transferred) for commercial gain by anyone other than official resellers, then the tickets will become void and the ticket holder will be a trespasser and may be refused entry to, or ejected from, the theatre.
  • All other expenses associated with the prize such as transport to and from the venue, food and drink shall be the responsibility of the winner and not the Promoter.
  • By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating their agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Jak Malone, Natasha Hodgson, David Cumming, Zoe Roberts, Claire Marie Hall, © Julietta Cerventes

Operation Mincemeat – see inside the first Broadway performance

God, that’s brilliant!