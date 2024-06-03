Willy’s Chocolate Experience parody musical to have world premiere this summer

Like all good experiences, the fun never seems to end for the internet sensation Willy’s Chocolate Experience.

It is now the subject for Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody, produced by Richard Kraft, which will have a world premiere this summer at the Edinburgh Fringe. The producers have been keen to emphasise that the show is in no way associated with any Roald Dahl films, books or existing shows.

Katz said today: “The process of creating a brand-new musical, which usually spans years, is being condensed into just a couple of months, with the team sharing their progress through social media.”

The new musical will feature numbers from songwriters including Riki Lindhome, Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, Tova Litvin and Doug Rockwell, and Daniel Mertzlufft.

The world premiere staged reading of the musical will run at the Pleasance King Dome from 9 to 26 August.

You can listen to an opening number performed by John Stamos (Stamos will not be at the Edinburgh Fringe) here: