What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank extends run

The show will reopen in the new year

The European premiere of Nathan Englander’s What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank has extended its run.

It will continue to play at the Marylebone Theatre until 23 November, before opening again on 20 January 2025 and running until 15 February 2025.

Directed by the Tony and Olivier Award-winning Patrick Marber, it received a favourable review from our critic Alun Hood.

The original cast will all reprise their roles in the extension. It stars Joshua Malina, known for his roles in The West Wing and Scandal, making his London theatre debut as Phil. He is joined by Caroline Catz, best known as Louisa in Doc Martin, as Debbie, while Dorothea Myer-Bennett (Leopoldstadt and Nachtland) takes on the role of Shoshana. Simon Yadoo, recently seen in Love’s Labour’s Lost and The School for Scandal portrays Yerucham, while Gabriel Howell, known for The Unfriend and the upcoming live-action How to Train Your Dragon, plays Trevor.

What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank is a “serious comedy” that explores the complexities of identity, politics, and relationships through the lens of two Jewish couples—one secular and the other ultra-Orthodox—navigating a provocative conversation in present-day Florida.

Nathan Englander’s original short story, first published in The New Yorker in 2011, won the Frank O’Connor International Short Story Award and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

The creative team includes Anna Fleischle as set designer, Sally Ferguson for lighting design, and David Gregory for sound design, with associate direction by Natalie Simone, movement direction from EJ Boyle and costume supervision by Chantal Short. Helena Palmer was the casting advisor.