What happens when critics get it wrong?

And do they ever have regrets?

Alex Wood

Sarah Crompton

| Nationwide |

6 September 2024

The Broadway cast of Girl from the North Country© Matthew Murphy
The Broadway cast of Girl from the North Country
© Matthew Murphy

In the latest episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast, managing editor Alex Wood and chief theatre critic Sarah Crompton lift the curtain on the complicated moment when a critic starts to wonder whether they are on the wrong side of history – and confess to a few reviews they’d like to rewrite…

Wood and Crompton host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading episodes to YouTube every weekend.

