West End Musical Halloween and West End Musical Christmas to return

A West End’s popular concert series is returning this autumn with two themed events: West End Musical Halloween and West End Musical Christmas.

Both concerts will take place at the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue in London. West End Musical Halloween will run on Monday 28 October 2024, and West End Musical Christmas on Monday 16 December 2024.

West End Musical Halloween will be hosted by Shanay Holmes, who is currently playing Nancy in the West End transfer of Oliver! This concert will feature a lineup of West End stars performing songs from some of the darker musicals, including Sweeney Todd, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Beetlejuice.

West End Musical Christmas, hosted by Trevor Dion Nicholas, who is currently starring in Next To Normal, promises to get audiences into the festive spirit with a selection of musical theatre classics and Christmas songs.

The cast for both concerts is yet to be announced. The events are produced by the award-winning team behind West End Musical Celebration and West End Musical Brunch, as well as Musical Con.