Watch the Frozen West End cast perform “Do You Want to Build A Snowman” – as you’ve never heard it before

With three months left before they close in the West End, the cast of Frozen have decided to rock out!

In this new take on the iconic number “Do You Want To Build A Snowman”, the male leads of the show got to revise a classic. Frozen is booking until 8 September 2024 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, at which point it will close.

Based on the seminal Disney film (which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year), the piece follows two sisters grappling with the death of their parents and the presence of the elder’s ice powers. It has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and is directed by Michael Grandage.

The current cast of the show is Samantha Barks as Elsa, Laura Dawkes (Anna), Jammy Kasongo (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.