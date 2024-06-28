Watch “Come Follow the Band” performed by the Barnum revival company

The circus spectacular will take over the beautiful Watermill Theatre this summer – both inside and outside

Take a peek at the new production of Barnum, playing at the Watermill Theatre this summer.

The musical, which has music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Michael Stewart, and a book by Mark Bramble, won both Olivier and Tony Awards, and will run from 2 July to 8 September.

Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle with choreography by Oti Mabuse, the show will feature an ensemble cast of actor-musicians and circus performers.

Matt Rawle (Father Brown, Evita) plays PT Barnum, while Monique Young (Sondheim’s Old Friends, Mary Poppins) plays Charity Barnum. Penny Ashmore, seen in Ride of the Valkyries at the Royal Albert Hall, takes on the role of Jenny Lind. Other cast members include Fergus Rattigan as General Tom Thumb, Tania Mathurin as Joice Heth, Josh Barnett as James Bailey, and Tom Sterling as Edgar Templeton. Returning to the Watermill Theatre are Emma Jane Morton and Tom Sowinski, alongside newcomers Jessica Jolleys, Charis Alexandra, and Elena Bluck, who is making her professional debut.

The cast is completed by onstage swings Kaine Hatukai and Laura Sillett, and circus performers Kiera Brunton, Emily Odunsi, Dan Holland and Andre Rodrigues in his musical theatre professional debut.

Amy Panter serves as the circus director, with George Dyer as the musical supervisor. Set and costume design are by Lee Newby, lighting design by Jai Morjaria, with Matt Nicholson as associate choreographer and Sofia Gallucci as assistant director. Circus consultancy is provided by the National Centre for Circus Arts.

The production team includes Tom Nickson as production manager, Cat Pewsey as company stage manager, Geoff Field as stage manager, Karen Habens as deputy stage manager, Fern Bamber as assistant stage manager, Leila Stephenson as rehearsal assistant stage manager, and Laini Johnson as assistant stage manager placement. Audio describers are Jenny Stewart-Cosgrove and Lixi Chivas, BSL consultant is Paul Whittaker, and BSL sign performers are Fliss Becker and Lixi Chivas.