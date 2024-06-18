War Horse announces new tour dates and venues

A new wave of tour dates for the award-winning play War Horse have been revealed.

Marianne Elliott, Tom Morris and Nick Stafford’s version of Michael Morpurgo’s story follows a horse as it crosses over to the Western Front to witness the horrors of the trenches.

The piece is directed by Morris with revival director Katie Henry, featuring reimagined designs by Rae Smith and additional music by Adrian Sutton. Puppet design and fabrication is by Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler for Handspring Puppet Company, lighting design is by Rob Casey, movement and horse choreography is by Toby Sedgwick with puppet direction by Matthew Forbes. Animation and projection design is by Nicol Scott for 59 Productions, John Tams is songmaker and sound design is by Christopher Shutt. Casting is by Jill Green and associate designer is Will Fricker.

As already revealed, the new tour will open on 5 September at the New Wimbledon Theatre, before visiting the Lowry in Salford from 18 September, the Mayflower, Southampton from 8 October, Canterbury’s Marlowe Theatre from 22 October, Sunderland Empire from 5 November, Theatre Royal Plymouth from 26 November and New Theatre Oxford from 10 December for an extended festive run. It will then continue through to New Victoria Theatre, Woking from 14 January, Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin from 29 January, Grand Opera House, Belfast from 4 February, the Regent Theatre Stoke from 4 March, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from 11 March, Theatre Royal Glasgow from 25 March, Liverpool Empire from 8 April, Milton Keynes Theatre from 22 April, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall from 6 May and Bristol Hippodrome from 3 June.

Newly confirmed today are Leeds Grand Theatre (19 August to 6 September 2025), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (2 to 11 October 2025), Wales Millennium Centre (14 to 25 October 2025) andNorwich Theatre Royal (28 October to 8 November 2025).