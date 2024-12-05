Voting has opened for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

You can vote from 12.15pm on 5 December!

Following a very exciting nominations announcement today, the WhatsOnStage Awards voting process has begun!

You, our trusty audiences, have until 9 January 2025 to cast your votes across 24 categories. The winners will then be revealed in a special ceremony at The London Palladium on 9 February 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

The glitzy and exclusive evening will see winners crowned across a range of categories, alongside one-off performances from nominees and attendees, accompanied by a 24-piece orchestra. The event is co-produced with creative directors Alex Parker and Damian Sandys.

The line-up and hosts for the concert is to be revealed in due course.

You can see the full list of nominated shows here once they have all been announced.

Note – any duplicate voting will be spotted by our data team and will not be counted towards the final vote.