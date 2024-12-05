whatsonstage white
Voting has opened for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

You can vote from 12.15pm on 5 December!

| Nationwide |

5 December 2024

Following a very exciting nominations announcement today, the WhatsOnStage Awards voting process has begun!

You, our trusty audiences, have until 9 January 2025 to cast your votes across 24 categories. The winners will then be revealed in a special ceremony at The London Palladium on 9 February 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

The glitzy and exclusive evening will see winners crowned across a range of categories, alongside one-off performances from nominees and attendees, accompanied by a 24-piece orchestra. The event is co-produced with creative directors Alex Parker and Damian Sandys.

The line-up and hosts for the concert is to be revealed in due course.

You can see the full list of nominated shows here once they have all been announced.

Cast your vote here now.

Note – any duplicate voting will be spotted by our data team and will not be counted towards the final vote.

 

