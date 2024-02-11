Vanya, starring Andrew Scott, wins Best Play Revival at the WhatsOnStage Awards

Vanya, the solo adaptation of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, has won the Best Play Revival award at the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

Simon Stephen’s version of the classic text opened last autumn at the Duke of York’s Theatre, directed by Sam Yates with design by Rosanna Vize. All four are credited as co-creators in the piece, while the creative team also includes lighting designer James Farncombe, sound designer Dan Balfour, video designer Jack Phelan, movement director Michela Meazza, costume designer Natalie Pryce, associate designer Blythe Brett and assistant director Francesca Hsieh.

The piece saw Scott take on all the roles in the piece across a 105-minute runtime, and was heralded as “a revelation” by WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton. It will be broadcast in cinemas later this month. It was nominated against Shirley Valentine, The Effect, The Pillowman, The Merchant of Venice 1936 and A Streetcar Named Desire.

Scott was also nominated for his turn in the show, having previously won the award for Best Actor in a Play for Present Laughter in 2020. Watch the actor deliver a special message here:

You can see our coverage of the production’s opening night here: