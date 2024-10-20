UK Theatre Awards 2024 winners announced

The winners were unveiled at a ceremony in central London

The winners have been revealed for this year’s UK Theatre Awards, celebrating the best in stage productions across the nation.

Leeds Playhouse’s revival of Lionel Bart’s Oliver! picked up two awards, including Best Musical Production and Best Performance in a Musical for Jenny Fitzpatrick, who played Nancy in the show.

Also picking up prizes included Chumisa Dornford-May for her supporting performance in Evita at Curve Leicester, ahead of her leading performance in the forthcoming UK premiere of Dave Malloy’s Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. Also recognised was Drew McOnie, the new artistic director of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, for his staging of The Artist at Theatre Royal Plymouth.

You can see the full list of nominees and winners below:

Full list of nominees

On Stage Awards:

Best Design

Emma Bailey for Sunset Song

WINNER: Kenneth MacLeod for Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning

Michael Taylor for Bhangra Nation

Best Director

WINNER: Drew McOnie for The Artist

Conrad Nelson for One Man, Two Guvnors

Emma Rice for The Buddha Of Suburbia

Roxana Silbert for The Girls Of Slender Means

Best Musical Production

The Big Life at Stratford East

WINNER: Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse

Starter For Ten at Bristol Old Vic

Best New Play

A Child Of Science at Bristol Old Vic

Peanut Butter and Blueberries at Kiln Theatre

WINNER: Swim, Aunty, Swim! at Belgrade Theatre

Best Play Revival

The Deep Blue Sea at Ustinov Studio at Theatre Royal Bath

WINNER: Rhino at Lyric Theatre Belfast

A Taste Of Honey at Royal Exchange Theatre

Achievement in Dance

London City Ballet for the company relaunch

WINNER: Mehek by Aakash Odedra Company and Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company

Minotaur, Metamorphoses and Echo and Narcissus by Kim Brandstrup

Achievement in Opera

Thomas Allen for his career with Glyndebourne

Buxton International Festival 2024 at Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre

WINNER: Death In Venice by Welsh National Opera in collaboration with NoFit State

Best Supporting Performance (in a Musical or Play)

WINNER: Chumisa Dornford-May for Evita

Tania Mathurin for Barnum

Andrew Schofield for Boys From The Blackstuff

Best Performance in a Musical

Matt Doyle for Sinatra The Musical

WINNER: Jenny Fitzpatrick for Oliver!

John Hopkins for My Fair Lady

Best Performance in a Play

Heather Agyepong and Tosin Cole for Shifters

Ian McDiarmid for The Caretaker

WINNER: David Shields for Punch

Keith Singleton for The Pillowman

Best Show for Children and Young People

WINNER: Beauty And The Beast at Stephen Joseph Theatre

Flip! at Soho Upstairs at Soho Theatre

Starchitects Save Santa! at Midlands Arts Centre

Off Stage Awards:

Excellence in Arts Education

Lyric Hammersmith

Mayflower Theatre and MAST Mayflower Studios

WINNER: Royal Shakespeare Company

Excellence in Touring sponsored by Theatre Tokens

ETT

WINNER: Parti Priodas by Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru

Wise Children

Excellence in Inclusivity

WINNER: Antony and Cleopatra at Shakespeare’s Globe

Bristol Old Vic

Punch at Nottingham Playhouse

Excellence in Sustainability

WINNER: Chichester Festival Theatre

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre

Nottingham Playhouse

Workforce Award

WINNER: Buxton Opera House & Pavilion Arts Centre

Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse

UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre

Hall for Cornwall

Octagon Theatre Bolton

WINNER: Polka Theatre