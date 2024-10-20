UK Theatre Awards 2024 winners announced

London
The winners were unveiled at a ceremony in central London
The winners have been revealed for this year’s UK Theatre Awards, celebrating the best in stage productions across the nation.
Leeds Playhouse’s revival of Lionel Bart’s Oliver! picked up two awards, including Best Musical Production and Best Performance in a Musical for Jenny Fitzpatrick, who played Nancy in the show.
Also picking up prizes included Chumisa Dornford-May for her supporting performance in Evita at Curve Leicester, ahead of her leading performance in the forthcoming UK premiere of Dave Malloy’s Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. Also recognised was Drew McOnie, the new artistic director of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, for his staging of The Artist at Theatre Royal Plymouth.
You can see the full list of nominees and winners below:
On Stage Awards:
Best Design
Emma Bailey for Sunset Song
WINNER: Kenneth MacLeod for Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning
Michael Taylor for Bhangra Nation
Best Director
WINNER: Drew McOnie for The Artist
Conrad Nelson for One Man, Two Guvnors
Emma Rice for The Buddha Of Suburbia
Roxana Silbert for The Girls Of Slender Means
Best Musical Production
The Big Life at Stratford East
WINNER: Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse
Starter For Ten at Bristol Old Vic
Best New Play
A Child Of Science at Bristol Old Vic
Peanut Butter and Blueberries at Kiln Theatre
WINNER: Swim, Aunty, Swim! at Belgrade Theatre
Best Play Revival
The Deep Blue Sea at Ustinov Studio at Theatre Royal Bath
WINNER: Rhino at Lyric Theatre Belfast
A Taste Of Honey at Royal Exchange Theatre
Achievement in Dance
London City Ballet for the company relaunch
WINNER: Mehek by Aakash Odedra Company and Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company
Minotaur, Metamorphoses and Echo and Narcissus by Kim Brandstrup
Achievement in Opera
Thomas Allen for his career with Glyndebourne
Buxton International Festival 2024 at Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre
WINNER: Death In Venice by Welsh National Opera in collaboration with NoFit State
Best Supporting Performance (in a Musical or Play)
WINNER: Chumisa Dornford-May for Evita
Tania Mathurin for Barnum
Andrew Schofield for Boys From The Blackstuff
Best Performance in a Musical
Matt Doyle for Sinatra The Musical
WINNER: Jenny Fitzpatrick for Oliver!
John Hopkins for My Fair Lady
Best Performance in a Play
Heather Agyepong and Tosin Cole for Shifters
Ian McDiarmid for The Caretaker
WINNER: David Shields for Punch
Keith Singleton for The Pillowman
Best Show for Children and Young People
WINNER: Beauty And The Beast at Stephen Joseph Theatre
Flip! at Soho Upstairs at Soho Theatre
Starchitects Save Santa! at Midlands Arts Centre
Off Stage Awards:
Excellence in Arts Education
Lyric Hammersmith
Mayflower Theatre and MAST Mayflower Studios
WINNER: Royal Shakespeare Company
Excellence in Touring sponsored by Theatre Tokens
ETT
WINNER: Parti Priodas by Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru
Wise Children
Excellence in Inclusivity
WINNER: Antony and Cleopatra at Shakespeare’s Globe
Bristol Old Vic
Punch at Nottingham Playhouse
Excellence in Sustainability
WINNER: Chichester Festival Theatre
Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre
Nottingham Playhouse
Workforce Award
WINNER: Buxton Opera House & Pavilion Arts Centre
Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse
Nottingham Playhouse
UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre
Hall for Cornwall
Octagon Theatre Bolton
WINNER: Polka Theatre
