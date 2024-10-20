Theatre News

UK Theatre Awards 2024 winners announced

The winners were unveiled at a ceremony in central London

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

20 October 2024

Jenny Fitpatrick and Chumisa Dornford May, © Alastair Muir and Marc Brenner
Jenny Fitpatrick and Chumisa Dornford May, © Alastair Muir and Marc Brenner

The winners have been revealed for this year’s UK Theatre Awards, celebrating the best in stage productions across the nation.

Leeds Playhouse’s revival of Lionel Bart’s Oliver! picked up two awards, including Best Musical Production and Best Performance in a Musical for Jenny Fitzpatrick, who played Nancy in the show.

Also picking up prizes included Chumisa Dornford-May for her supporting performance in Evita at Curve Leicester, ahead of her leading performance in the forthcoming UK premiere of Dave Malloy’s Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. Also recognised was Drew McOnie, the new artistic director of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, for his staging of The Artist at Theatre Royal Plymouth.

You can see the full list of nominees and winners below:

Full list of nominees

On Stage Awards:

Best Design 

Emma Bailey for Sunset Song  
WINNER: Kenneth MacLeod for Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning 
Michael Taylor for Bhangra Nation 

Best Director 

WINNER: Drew McOnie for The Artist 
Conrad Nelson for One Man, Two Guvnors 
Emma Rice for The Buddha Of Suburbia 
Roxana Silbert for The Girls Of Slender Means 

Best Musical Production

The Big Life at Stratford East 
WINNER: Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse 
Starter For Ten at Bristol Old Vic 

Best New Play

A Child Of Science at Bristol Old Vic
Peanut Butter and Blueberries at Kiln Theatre
WINNER: Swim, Aunty, Swim! at Belgrade Theatre 

Best Play Revival 

The Deep Blue Sea at Ustinov Studio at Theatre Royal Bath  
WINNER: Rhino at Lyric Theatre Belfast 
A Taste Of Honey at Royal Exchange Theatre   

Achievement in Dance 

London City Ballet for the company relaunch 
WINNER: Mehek by Aakash Odedra Company and Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company
Minotaur, Metamorphoses and Echo and Narcissus by Kim Brandstrup 

Achievement in Opera 

Thomas Allen for his career with Glyndebourne 
Buxton International Festival 2024 at Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre
WINNER: Death In Venice by Welsh National Opera in collaboration with NoFit State 

Best Supporting Performance (in a Musical or Play) 

WINNER: Chumisa Dornford-May for Evita   
Tania Mathurin for Barnum 
Andrew Schofield for Boys From The Blackstuff 

Best Performance in a Musical 

Matt Doyle for Sinatra The Musical   
WINNER: Jenny Fitzpatrick for Oliver!  
John Hopkins for My Fair Lady 

Best Performance in a Play 

Heather Agyepong and Tosin Cole for Shifters
Ian McDiarmid for The Caretaker
WINNER: David Shields for Punch
Keith Singleton for The Pillowman 

Best Show for Children and Young People 

WINNER: Beauty And The Beast at Stephen Joseph Theatre 
Flip! at Soho Upstairs at Soho Theatre 
Starchitects Save Santa! at Midlands Arts Centre 

Off Stage Awards:

Excellence in Arts Education 

Lyric Hammersmith 
Mayflower Theatre and MAST Mayflower Studios
WINNER: Royal Shakespeare Company  

Excellence in Touring sponsored by Theatre Tokens 

ETT
WINNER: Parti Priodas by Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru 
Wise Children 

Excellence in Inclusivity

WINNER: Antony and Cleopatra at Shakespeare’s Globe
Bristol Old Vic  
Punch at Nottingham Playhouse   

Excellence in Sustainability 

WINNER: Chichester Festival Theatre 
Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre
Nottingham Playhouse 

Workforce Award 

WINNER: Buxton Opera House & Pavilion Arts Centre
Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse 
Nottingham Playhouse 

UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre

Hall for Cornwall 
Octagon Theatre Bolton 
WINNER: Polka Theatre 

