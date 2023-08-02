Twelve Angry Men announces initial tour casting

Producers have announced the initial cast for the upcoming revival of Twelve Angry Men.

Reginald Rose’s play is based on the seminal 1957 film that starred Henry Fonda.

The initial six cast members are Patrick Duffy (Man from Atlantis, Dallas), Tristan Gemmill (Coronation Street, Casualty), Michael Greco (EastEnders), Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier), Gary Webster (Minder, Family Affairs) and Gray O’Brien (Coronation Street, Peak Practice) with further casting to be announced.

Christopher Haydon directs, with a creative team including Michael Pavelka (design), Chris Davey (lighting design), Andy Graham (sound design), and Tim Welton (associate director).

The Twelve Angry Men tour starts at Theatre Royal Windsor on 18 October, with further performances at Alexandra Theatre Birmingham (30 October to 4 November), Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham (6 to 11 November), Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe (13 to 18 November), Theatre Royal Brighton (20 to 25 November), and Theatre Royal Bath (27 November to 2 December), with further venues to be confirmed.

