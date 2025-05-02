Top Hat musical revival to tour

Top Hat will be back on tour later this year.

Adapted for the stage by Matthew White and Howard Jacques, and directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, this production features some of Hollywood’s greatest songs, including “Cheek to Cheek”, “Let’s Face the Music and Dance”, “Top Hat White Tie and Tails”, and “Puttin’ on the Ritz.” It is initially due to open this summer at Chichester Festival Theatre.

The story follows Broadway star Jerry Travers, who arrives in London to open a new show and crosses paths with model Dale Tremont. Mistaken identities and romantic entanglements ensue as Jerry tries to win Dale’s heart.

The stage adaptation, based on the 1935 film starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, won the 2013 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Evening Standard Award for Best Night Out.

The tour was officially confirmed to press earlier today by Arts Council England, though certain tour dates are already on sale. A Paris season will also follow in spring 2026 at Théâtre du Châtelet, while official opening tour dates and more will be unveiled in due course.