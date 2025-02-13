Top Hat musical to be revived this summer

The hit musical will light up the Chichester Festival Theatre stage this summer

Adapted for the stage by Matthew White and Howard Jacques, and directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, this production features some of Hollywood’s greatest songs, including “Cheek to Cheek”, “Let’s Face the Music and Dance”, “Top Hat White Tie and Tails”, and “Puttin’ on the Ritz.” The show has music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, and is set to run from 14 July to 6 September at the Festival Theatre.

The story follows Broadway star Jerry Travers, who arrives in London to open a new show and crosses paths with model Dale Tremont. Mistaken identities and romantic entanglements ensue as Jerry tries to win Dale’s heart. The stage adaptation, based on the 1935 film starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, won the 2013 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Evening Standard Award for Best Night Out.

The creative team includes set designer Peter McKintosh, musical supervisor Gareth Valentine, orchestrator and arranger Chris Walker, lighting designer Tim Mitchell, sound designer Paul Groothuis, and casting director Natalie Gallacher for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting.

The show was revealed as part of Chichester Festival Theatre’s season – you can read more about it here.