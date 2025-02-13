The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry musical to have world premiere – with lead casting revealed

See who’s leading the stage version of the hit novel

Plans have been announced for The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, a new musical based on Rachel Joyce’s novel.

The production, with a book by Joyce and music and lyrics by Passenger (composer of hit tunes like “Let Her Go” and “Simple Song”), runs from 5 May to 14 June at the Minerva Theatre in Chichester, with direction by Katy Rudd.

The story follows Harold Fry, a grey and lonely man who receives a letter from an old friend and decides to walk from South Devon to Berwick-upon-Tweed to post his reply. Along the way, he confronts his past and tries to make up for lost time, leaving his bewildered wife Maureen behind. As Harold’s journey gains attention, a group of lost souls joins him, expanding the horizons for both Harold and Maureen.

Set to star in the show will be Mark Addy as Harold with Jenna Russell as Maureen. Further cast members are to be revealed in due course. Have a first listen to the show:

The creative team includes designer Samuel Wyer, choreographer Tom Jackson Greaves, arranger and orchestrator Jeremy Holland-Smith, musical supervisor Phil Bateman, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designers Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, musical director Chris Poon and casting director Anna Cooper. The adaptation is co-created by Joyce, Peter Darling, and Rudd.

