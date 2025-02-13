Cast for Anna Karenina, led by Natalie Dormer, announced

Tolstoy’s classic is brought to the stage later this year

Natalie Dormer will star in a new adaptation of Anna Karenina penned and directed by Phillip Breen, running from 7 to 28 June at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Breen’s version of Tolstoy’s classic is set to “blend period dress with a contemporary tone” according to the venue, exploring themes of infidelity, passion, and the search for fulfilment across 19th-century Russia.

The story follows Anna Karenina, the wife of a government official, who embarks on a dangerous affair with Count Vronsky – with repercussions affecting loved ones and family members.

Alongside Dormer, the cast includes David Oakes as Levin, Donna Berlin as Countess Vronskaya, Jonnie Broadbent as Stiva, Seamus Dillane as Vronsky, Tomiwa Edun as Karenin, Sandy Foster as Countess Lydia, Ivan Ivashkin as Nikolai, Shalisha James-Davis as Kitty, Anne Lacey as Agafya, Marcia Lecky as Princess Scherbatskaya, Riad Richie as Titus, and Naomi Sheldon as Dolly.

The creative team features set designer Max Jones, costume designer Ruth Hall, lighting designer Anna Watson, composer Paddy Cunneen, sound designer Dyfan Jones, movement director Ayse Tashkiran, and casting director Helena Palmer.

