Tony Award-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along to be filmed

The hit Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along will be filmed at the Hudson Theatre before it ends its run next month. According to street signs, the production is being taped this week, with the release plan still unannounced.

Production spokespeople confirmed the filming, saying “The show producers are filming their production of Merrily for posterity. That doesn’t happen very often. We’ll see what happens.”

Told backward, Merrily We Roll Along tracks the friendship of Franklin Shepard (Jonathan Groff), Charles Kringas (Daniel Radcliffe), and Mary Flynn (Lindsay Mendez) from jaded middle-age to dreamy early adulthood. By all metrics, Franklin is living the American dream — but what got him to that point and why is he so very unhappy?

An infamous flop when it first played Broadway in 1981, this new production directed by Maria Friedman won the 2024 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

TheaterMania’s review called Merrily, “one of those transcendent productions I’ll look back on fondly forever.”

In addition to Groff (who won a Tony for his performance), Radcliffe (who also won a Tony), and Mendez, the cast features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson.

The company includes Max Rackenberg, Rocco Van Auken, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Simone Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

This is the second taping of Friedman’s production; it was shot during its original West End run, with a cast led by Mark Umbers, Damian Humbley, and Jenna Russell. If we can’t get the production back here – let’s hope we will get to see the recording!