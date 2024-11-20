The Smeds and The Smoos to return to the West End

Tall Stories’ stage adaptation of The Smeds and The Smoos is set to land in the West End next summer.

Based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s best-selling picture book, the production promises music, humour, and an intergalactic adventure suitable for audiences aged three and up.

The story follows the young Smed and Smoo, who defy their families’ rivalry by falling in love and escaping into space together. Tall Stories, the company behind stage adaptations of The Gruffalo and Room on the Broom, brings this tale to life with puppetry and an inventive design inspired by the book’s alien worlds.

Donaldson said today: “I love the show – the brilliantly alien set and lighting, the energetic acting and the wonderful puppets. My favourite is the Lurgle!”

The show will have a run at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, from 18 July to 7 September 2025.

Tickets for The Smeds and The Smoos are on sale now.