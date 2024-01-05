The Old Vic announces 2024 return of A Christmas Carol

The Old Vic has confirmed details for the 2024 production of A Christmas Carol, returning to the venue for its eighth consecutive year.

The 2023 production, led by Christopher Eccleston as Ebenezer Scrooge, is scheduled to play its final performances tomorrow, 6 January, and has seen 66,000 people attend across the nine-week run (60 per cent of them for the first time), reaching almost 100 per cent seating capacity. In addition, £175,000 was raised in aid of the charity City Harvest London.

The Old Vic’s artistic director Matthew Warchus, who also helms the production, commented: “It makes me very happy to announce that A Christmas Carol will be back at the Old Vic later this year. Originally intended as a one-off Christmas production, this joyful and unique version, scripted by Jack Thorne, has connected with audiences, in London and beyond, in the most phenomenal way, with each successive return proving evermore popular.

“I know I speak for the whole creative team and the Old Vic staff when I say the show is very close to our hearts – a huge amount of love, effort and skill is poured into it every year and it represents so much of what we want this theatre to be. It is a wonderful thing to see A Christmas Carol embraced as a festive tradition for families and individuals of all ages. As a registered charity itself, the Old Vic recognises the transformative power of compassionate giving. Over the last seven years, over £1.5 million has been raised globally for food poverty and deprivation-focused charities including Field Lane, The Felix Project, Coram Beanstalk, FoodCycle and FareShare.”

Adapted by Thorne from the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol features set and costumes by Rob Howell, composition and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee and casting by Jessica Ronane CDG.

It will return to the Old Vic on 9 November 2024, ahead of a press performance on 20 November and a run through to 4 January 2025.